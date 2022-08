New Suit - Employment

KPMG, the tax audit and advisory firm headquartered in the Netherlands, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Phillips & Associates on behalf of Coretta Roddey, who claims racial bias and retaliatory termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07405, Roddey v. KPMG L.L.P. et al.