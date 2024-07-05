Who Got The Work

Elizabeth Alice Och and Joseph L. Lambert of Hogan Lovells and Melisa Panagakos of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend MasTec's Wanzek Construction and Larry Byrket, respectively, in a pending defamation and business tort lawsuit in connection with the Delta wind farm project in Mississippi. The complaint, filed May 21 in Colorado District Court by Robinson Waters & O'Dorisio on behalf of Rocky Mountain Rebar and Robert Garcia Jr., alleges that Byrket sent disparaging emails to multiple recipients which falsely accused Garcia of hiring undocumented workers, resulting in Rocky Mountain's dismissal from the project. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak, is 1:24-cv-01433, Rocky Mtn. Rebar Inc. et al v. Wanzek Construction Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 05, 2024, 1:13 PM

Robert Garcia, Jr.

Rocky Mtn. Rebar Inc.

Robinson Waters & O'Dorisio

Wanzek Construction Inc.

Larry Byrket

Jackson Lewis

Hogan Lovells

