New Suit - Contract

Proskauer Rose filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Rockport Administrative Services. The suit targets Integrated Health Systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04920, Rockport Administrative Services LLC v. Integrated Health Systems, LLC.

Health Care

June 21, 2023, 8:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Rockport Administrative Services LLC

Plaintiffs

Proskauer Rose

defendants

Integrated Health Systems, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract