Who Got The Work

Richard W. Sliman of Butler Snow and Krista M. Reale of Margolis Edelstein have entered appearances for Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed flood damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Jan. 23 in Delaware District Court by Gordon, Fournaris & Mammarella on behalf of Rockland Mills Communities Association. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:23-cv-00081, Rockland Mills Communities Association v. Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 6:15 AM