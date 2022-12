New Suit

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court on behalf of Rockingham Casualty Co. The suit names Best Choice Landscape and Roofing and Columbia Mutual Insurance in connection with commercial general liability claims. The case is 5:22-cv-01047, Rockingham Casualty Company v. Best Choice Landscape and Roofing Inc et al.

Insurance

December 13, 2022, 5:39 PM