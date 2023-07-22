New Suit - Labor

Honeywell International was hit with a lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court pursuant to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). The court case, filed by Johnson & Krol on behalf of the Rockford Pipe Trades Industry Pension Fund and other plaintiffs, claims that Honeywell filed to timely remit trust fund contributions and union dues for Feb. 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04747, Rockford Pipe Trades Industry Pension Fund et al v. Honeywell International Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 22, 2023, 3:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Piping Industry Council of the Rockford Area

Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 23, U.A. Health & Welfare Fund

Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 23 Fund for Training Journeyman and Apprentices

Plumbers, Pipefitters, Refrigeration Fitters Ua Local Union No. 23, U.A. of Rockford, Illinois

Rockford Pipe Trades Industry 401(K) Plan

Rockford Pipe Trades Industry Pension Fund

Rockford Pipe Trades Labor Management Cooperation Council

Plaintiffs

Johnson & Krol, LLC

defendants

Honeywell International Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations