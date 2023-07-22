Honeywell International was hit with a lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court pursuant to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). The court case, filed by Johnson & Krol on behalf of the Rockford Pipe Trades Industry Pension Fund and other plaintiffs, claims that Honeywell filed to timely remit trust fund contributions and union dues for Feb. 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04747, Rockford Pipe Trades Industry Pension Fund et al v. Honeywell International Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
July 22, 2023, 3:41 PM