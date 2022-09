New Suit - Patent

Backyard Boards of New Jersey was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Procopio Cory Hargreaves & Savitch on behalf of John Wallace Rockett, asserts a patent pertaining to a cornhole board stabilization system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01417, Rockett v. Backyard Boards of New Jersey LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 19, 2022, 8:32 PM