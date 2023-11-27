Who Got The Work

Dustin F. Guzior, Ann-Elizabeth Ostrager and Alexander N. Gross of Sullivan & Cromwell have entered appearances for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 12 in New York Southern District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and Saiber LLC on behalf of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, pursues claims against Lexeo Therapeutics and former Rocket employees Kenneth Law and Sonia Gutierrez for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary trade secret information in an effort to compete with Rocket's gene therapy programs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, is 1:23-cv-09000, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 27, 2023, 10:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Saiber

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

defendants

Kenneth Law

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sonia Gutierrez

defendant counsels

Kaplan Hecker & Fink

Sullivan & Cromwell

Desmarais LLP

