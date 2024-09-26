Rocket Lawyer Subsidiary Lands ABS License in Arizona | Law....

News From Law.com

Rocket Legal Professional Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of legal technology company Rocket Lawyer Inc., announced Tuesday that it has been approved as an alternative business structure in Arizona. The move, which was approved by the Arizona Supreme Court, paves the way for nonlawyer law firm ownership, which is typically prohibited due to relatively uniform professional legal rules. Rocket Lawyer said that with the Arizona approval, it has become one of the first companies in the country to take advantage of a permanent change that permits nonlawyer firm ownership and investment.

Legal Services

September 26, 2024, 4:59 PM