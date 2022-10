News From Law.com

The legal department at Rocket Companies, a fintech firm that owns Rocket Mortgage and several other brands, has a new leader following Monday's retirement of general counsel Angelo Vitale. Tina John, who most recently served as the Detroit-based company's deputy GC, is stepping up to succeed Vitale. He's transitioning to an of counsel position with Rocket Companies, where he's worked for more than 25 years.

Fintech

October 03, 2022, 2:33 PM