New Suit - Employment

Walmart was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Gattuso & Ciotoli on behalf of a part-time team associate who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after taking FMLA leave to care for her autistic son. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00896, Rock v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Staci B. Rock

Plaintiffs

Gattuso & Ciotoli, PLLC

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act