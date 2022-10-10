Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Saturday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Defi Solutions LLC, Fair Financial Corp. and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by McGlinchey Stafford on behalf of Rock Creek Capital, accuses the defendants of knowingly selling Rock Creek over 17,000 vehicle lease contracts with material misrepresentations related to the actual outstanding balances of the leases. The case is 4:22-cv-00907, Rock Creek Capital, LLC v. Wilmington Trust National Association as Titling Trustee for Xcl Titling Trust et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 10, 2022, 6:13 AM