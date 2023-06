Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Inova Health Care Services to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bosson Legal Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was denied a medical exemption from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine booster due to age bias. The case is 1:23-cv-00801, Roche v. Inova Health Care Services.

Health Care

June 22, 2023, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen P. Roche

defendants

Inova Health Care Services

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination