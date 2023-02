New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against G4S Secure Solutions USA. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and retaliatory termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01475, Roche v. G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc.

Business Services

February 22, 2023, 7:49 PM