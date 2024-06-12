Who Got The Work

Benjamin J. Schladweiler and Renee Mosley Delcollo of Greenberg Traurig have stepped in to defend Trividia Health Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 4 in Delaware District Court by McCarter & English and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr on behalf of Roche Diabetes Care Inc., asserts two patents that relate to blood glucose meter and test strip products. The case is 1:24-cv-00668, Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. v. Trividia Health, Inc.

