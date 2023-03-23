Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Timothy K. Branson has entered an appearance for Urban Outfitters in a pending digital privacy class action. The action, filed Feb. 6 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the embedded Salesforce software secretly observes and records visitor messages in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 4:23-cv-00542, Rocha v. Urban Outfitters, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 23, 2023, 6:36 AM