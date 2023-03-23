Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Timothy K. Branson has entered an appearance for Urban Outfitters in a pending digital privacy class action. The action, filed Feb. 6 in California Northern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the embedded Salesforce software secretly observes and records visitor messages in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 4:23-cv-00542, Rocha v. Urban Outfitters, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 23, 2023, 6:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Rocha

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Urban Outfitters, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims