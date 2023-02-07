New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Urban Outfitters was slapped with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Bursor & Fisher, centers on third party Salesforce's alleged use of embedded software to secretly observe and record, in real time, communications of visitors to Urban Outfitters' website in violation of the the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00542, Rocha v. Urban Outfitters, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 07, 2023, 5:36 AM