Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment class action against National Distribution Centers to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bibiyan Law Group, alleges wage and hour claims on behalf of current and former non-exempt employees of the defendant, a subsidiary of logistics and supply chain business NFI Industries. The case is 5:23-cv-00623, Rocco v. National Distribution Centers, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 08, 2023, 12:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Enrique Rocco

defendants

National Distribution Centers, LLC

Sidney R Brown

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination