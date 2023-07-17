Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Chad A. Shultz has entered an appearance for concrete contractor Keystone Concrete Foundations Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed June 1 in Georgia Northern District Court by Martin & Martin on behalf of a supervisor of decorative concrete who claims that he was not fully compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:23-cv-02473, Rocco v. Keystone Concrete Foundations, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 17, 2023, 4:35 AM

Plaintiffs

David Rocco

Plaintiffs

Martin & Martin, LLP

defendants

Keystone Concrete Foundations, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations