Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mehaffy Weber P.C. on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Parker-Hannifin, which makes industrial components and materials, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Garner Law Firm on behalf of Jeanine Roby and Mark Roby. The case is 4:22-cv-04111, Roby et al v. Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 28, 2022, 12:50 PM