K&L Gates partner Andrew M. Wright sat down with the National Law Journal to discuss the upcoming congressional oversight agenda. He expects 'a robust investigations agenda in part driven by 'political incentives' - with several new committees and a new set of hearing rules in place including empowering Hill staff to take depositions, attorneys expect to see significant changes to the oversight process.

Government

January 25, 2023, 9:38 AM