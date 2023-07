New Suit - Employer Liability

BNSF Railway was sued Tuesday in Washington Western District Court for alleged violations of the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Paul Simon Bovarnick on behalf of a BNSF conductor who claims that he was injured when forced to jump from a moving train. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-05667, Robson v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

July 25, 2023, 5:13 PM

Josh Robson

Paul Simon Bovarnick

BNSF Railway Company

nature of claim: 740/for alleged violations of the Railway Labor Act