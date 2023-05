New Suit - Patent

Industrial automation company ABB was sued for patent infringement on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Webb Law Firm on behalf of Robroy Industries Texas, alleges that the defendant's Ocal-Blue sealing fittings infringe the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00223, Robroy Industries Texas LLC v. ABB Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 19, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Robroy Industries Texas, LLC

Plaintiffs

The Webb Law Firm

defendants

ABB Inc.

ABB Installation Products, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims