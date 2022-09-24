New Suit - Patent

ABB, a Swiss-based industrial automation company, was hit with an intellectual property lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court over software that allows robots to operate in a three-dimensional space. The suit, filed by Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox and Shaw Keller LLP on behalf of RoboticVisiontech Inc., claims that ABB's FlexVision 3D software copies core aspects of the plaintiff's three-dimensional vision software, eVisionFactory. The suit alleges claims for patent infringement, copyright infringement and misappropriation of trade secrets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01257, RoboticVisiontech, Inc. v. ABB Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 24, 2022, 12:40 PM