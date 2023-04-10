Robotexts and Calls Are Like the Whack-a-Mole Game: A Lawyer...

News From Law.com

The National Law Journal's Inadmissible feature, a regular Q&A series with Washington, D.C., legal professionals. The interviews take a short, to-the-point look at an issue at the intersection of law and politics and strategic risk mitigation led by professionals in the nation's capital. In this edition, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Steven Augustino discusses his legal advisory role in bridging his clients' and the Federal Communications Commissions' interests in fighting unwanted robocalls and robotexts.

Technology

April 10, 2023, 2:00 PM

nature of claim: /