Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against green water filtration products manufacturer Suri Industries Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit was brought by Mullaney Law on behalf of an assistant plant manager who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to her supervisor about being subjected to harassment and a hostile work environment. The case is 2:23-cv-01932, Robinson-Walton v. Suri Industries Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 11, 2023, 6:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Shelia Robinson-Walton

Plaintiffs

Mullaney Law

defendants

Suri Industries Inc

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination