Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against green water filtration products manufacturer Suri Industries Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit was brought by Mullaney Law on behalf of an assistant plant manager who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to her supervisor about being subjected to harassment and a hostile work environment. The case is 2:23-cv-01932, Robinson-Walton v. Suri Industries Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 11, 2023, 6:43 AM