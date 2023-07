Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Kafoury & McDougal on behalf of a customer who contends she was racially profiled and wrongfully accused of shop lifting by a Walmart employee. The case is 3:23-cv-01095, Robinson v. Walmart, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Yolanda Robinson

Plaintiffs

Kafoury & Mcdougal

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

Alan Doe

Rebecca Doe

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation