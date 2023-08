Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against United of Omaha Life Insurance and American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Femminineo Attorneys on behalf of William Robinson. The case is 2:23-cv-11968, Robinson v. United of Omaha Life Insurance Company et al.

Health & Life Insurance

August 08, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

William Robinson

defendants

American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, a foregin corporation

United of Omaha Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Clark Hill

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations