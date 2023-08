Who Got The Work

David J. Marmins of Arnall Golden Gregory has entered appearances for Simplified Labor Staffing & Transportation, Wanzer Trucking and Jonathan Wanzer in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed July 11 in Georgia Southern District Court by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Aundre Robinson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:23-cv-00192, Robinson v. Simplified Labor Staffing & Transportation, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 28, 2023, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Aundre Robinson

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Jonathan Wanzer

Simplified Labor Staffing & Transportation, LLC

Wanzer Trucking, LLC

defendant counsels

Hill Farrer Burrill

Arnall Golden Gregory

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations