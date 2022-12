Who Got The Work

Danielle Banks and Joseph W. Catuzzi of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young have stepped in to defend Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Nov. 16 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Abiona Law PLLC on behalf of a Carol Robinson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John R. Padova, is 2:22-cv-04572, Robinson v. SEPTA et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 31, 2022, 12:42 PM