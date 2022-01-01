New Suit - Class Action

Samsung Electronics was hit with a data breach class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2022 breach impacting the sensitive and confidential personal identifiable information of millions of Samsung current and former customers. The suit was brought by Cooper Levenson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05722, Robinson v. Samsung Electronics America Inc.