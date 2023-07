New Suit - Employment

Safeway was sued for race-based employment discrimination on Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01356, Robinson v. Safeway Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 13, 2023, 2:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Stuart Robinson

defendants

Safeway Incorporated

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination