Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Prime Comms Retail to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Mahoney Law Firm, brings sexual harassment and retaliation claims on behalf of a former worker at the defendant's AT&T Store. The case is 4:23-cv-00904, Robinson v. Prime Comms Retail, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 6:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Michaella Robinson

defendants

Prime Comms Retail, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination