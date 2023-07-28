New Suit - Employment

Meta Platforms was sued Friday in Washington Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by Barnes Law and the Silent Majority Foundation on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after being denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01131, Robinson v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Plaintiffs

Eric Robinson

defendants

Meta Platforms Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination