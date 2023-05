New Suit - Employment

Maximus was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Sunday in Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based discrimination, was filed by Imler Law on behalf of a former employee. The case is 8:23-cv-00945, Robinson v. Maximus, Inc.

Health Care

May 01, 2023, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Quinton Robinson

defendants

Maximus, Inc.

defendant counsels

Imler Law

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation