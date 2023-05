Who Got The Work

Ian N. Shaw and Dennis Siaw-Lattey of Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr have stepped in to represent FedEx in a pending lawsuit. The case was filed April 11 in Texas Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, is 3:23-cv-00770, Robinson v. Fedex Freight.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Rory Robinson

defendants

Fedex Freight

defendant counsels

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation