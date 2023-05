New Suit - Personal Injury

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed an environmental lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court against EIDP Inc., formerly known as E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. The complaint, filed on behalf of Zachary Robinson, accuses the defendant of contaminating human drinking water supplies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01756, Robinson v. Eidp, Inc. fka E.I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 25, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Zachary Robinson

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Eidp, Inc. fka E.I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims