Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Camping World, Performance Powersports Group d/b/a Coleman Power Sports and Newell Brands to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Rosemon Law Firm on behalf of Sherry Robinson, who was allegedly thrown off a defective Coleman AT200-B ATV. According to the complaint, the defendants sold the plaintiff a display model from the showroom without properly inspecting it before the sale. The case is 3:23-cv-00139, Robinson v. Camping World RV Sales LLC et al.