Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against 84 Lumber Company Ltd. Partnership and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Brant Robinson, who claims that he was injured while defendants were unloading drywall from his truck. The case is 1:23-cv-00971, Robinson v. 84 Lumber Company, Limited Partnership et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 08, 2023, 5:07 AM