New Suit

Attorneys at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Friday filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on behalf of Liberty Mutual subsidiary Ohio Security Insurance Company to Colorado District Court. The complaint, which takes aim at Robinson Marketplace LLC, seeks a declaratory judgment that Ohio Security has no duty to cover disputed property damage claims resulting from water damage. The case is 1:22-cv-02136, Robinson Marketplace, LLC v. Ohio Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 7:50 PM