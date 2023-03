Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Archer & Greiner on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. to Delaware District Court. The complaint, over the denial of workers compensation claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Ciconte Wasserman & Scerba on behalf of Joe'l Kane and Gregory Robinson. The case is 1:23-cv-00217, Robinson et al v. Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

Insurance

March 01, 2023, 4:21 AM