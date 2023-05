Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Quest Diagnostics to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Umberg Zipser on behalf of David Robinson and Nina Robinson, alleges that David Robinson feinted and fell after having his blood drawn. The case is 2:23-cv-03453, Robinson et al. v. Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Health Care

May 05, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

David Robinson

Nina Robinson

defendants

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims