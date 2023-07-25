New Suit - Class Action

P.A.M. Transport was hit with an employment class action on Tuesday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a class of individuals whose applications for employment as truck drivers were denied; according to the complaint, the defendant unlawfully refuses to hire truck drivers with sleep apnea and anyone with a BMI of 42 or greater due to a likelihood of having sleep apnea. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-05123, Robinson et al. v. P.A.M. Transport Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 25, 2023, 7:53 PM

Jasmine Robinson

Qwandairus Davis

Morgan & Morgan

P.A.M.Transport, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA