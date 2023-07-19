Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Snow on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Target and North States Industries Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Cobb Dill & Hammett on behalf of Gregg Robinson, who allegedly received a laceration in his right eye after being hit in the face with a 'Toddleroo' baby gate manufactured by North Gates and sold by Target. The case is 2:23-cv-03416, Robinson et al v. North States Industries, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 19, 2023, 4:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Gregg Robinson

Kimberly Robinson

Cobb Dill And Hammett LLC

defendants

Target Corporation

North States Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Butler Snow

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims