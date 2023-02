Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, for weather damage claims, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Gloria Robinson and Louis Robinson. The case is 4:23-cv-00478, Robinson et al v. Nationwide General Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 3:02 PM