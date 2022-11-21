Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Monday removed a biometric privacy class action against supermarket operator Lake Ventures LLC, doing business as Fresh Thyme Market, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Fish Potter Bolaños on behalf of warehouse workers who were allegedly required to use voiceprint technology as a form of identification in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:22-cv-06541, Robinson et al v. Lake Ventures LLC dba Fresh Thyme Market.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 21, 2022, 7:21 PM