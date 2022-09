Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Tuesday removed a foreclosure class action against US Bank and Caliber Home Loans to Rhode Island District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Todd S. Dion Esq. on behalf of plaintiffs who contend that foreclosures on their properties are void due to the defendants' failure to obtain a third-party servicing license in accordance with state law. The case is 1:22-cv-00337, Robinson et al v. Caliber Home Loans, Inc. et al.