Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against HCA Florida Capital Hospital to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged sexual orientation-based discrimination, was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of two male nurses. 4:23-cv-00224, Robinson et al v. C/HCA, Incorporated, d/b/a HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

Health Care

May 30, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Vaughn

Arius Robinson

defendants

C/HCA, Incorporated, d/b/a HCA Florida Capital Hospital

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination