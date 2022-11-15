Robinson & Cole Inks DC Office Lease, Expands IP Capabilitie...

News From Law.com

Hartford, Connecticut-based law firm Robinson+Cole has signed a three-and-a-half year lease in Washington D.C.'s 1201 Pennsylvania Ave., where firm leaders hope to fully move in a team of recently acquired IP lawyers from local practices by Dec. 1. Leaders at the firm say the skyscraper's eighth floor will provide the firm's newly added lawyers with nearly 4,500 square feet of Class A space. Between now and December, Tobin said the firm is awaiting for the recently renovated office space to be furnished.

Legal Services

November 15, 2022, 3:28 PM