New Suit - Trademark

Robin Healthcare filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hanson Bridgett, targets My Robin Inc. over the use of the 'Robin' mark for medical software and technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05299, Robin Healthcare Inc. v. My Robin Inc.

Health Care

September 16, 2022, 7:51 PM